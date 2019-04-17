Just Try To Keep A Dry Eye Through These Tearjerkers

Something in your eye? It’s not your fault, some movies are simply designed to be tearjerkers. On this installment of Movies on the Radio, The State of Things heard from listeners about the films that got the tears flowing.



For some listeners it was the tragic truths in films like “Schindler’s List” and “Fruitvale Station” while others cried over the relationship between a dog and her boy in “Lassie Come Home.” A few more needed tissues to get through films about families, like “The Joy Luck Club” and “Terms of Endearment.”



Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, a film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, the film curator for the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the Moviediva series, about silver screen tearjerkers and why some films are so good at making us cry.

Gordon and Boyes will screen and discuss one of the selections, “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg,” at The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh at 7 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 22 as the first in their new series Film Club, presented by Movies on the Radio. Gordon will also participate in a free event about natural disaster movies at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 18 at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh with WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner and climate change expert Dr. Jessica Whitehead.

Boyes will show a restored version of “The Sea Wolf” at 8 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 19 at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, and “Love is a Racket” as part of her Moviediva film series at The Carolina Theater in Durham at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 24.

