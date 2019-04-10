Related Program: 
The State of Things

A GOP Medicaid-like Expansion Bill, Death By Distribution Legislation And More

By & 3 minutes ago

Credit Alex Prolmos / Flickr / Creative Commons

North Carolina House Republicans touted a bill on Tuesday that would expand health coverage to more uninsured adults who make too much to qualify for Medicaid. 

The bill diverges from Medicaid in that it sets work requirements to ensure coverage. Similar work requirements were struck down by federal judges in Arkansas and Kentucky.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about how the proposal is being received and how funding for the program would work.

Tiberii also speaks about a bill to increase punishment for those who distribute a drug that leads to a user’s death. Harm reduction advocates says that bill would punish other addicts.

And as campaigns for the 9th and 3rd Congressional Districts ramp up, Stasio and Tiberii talk about the standout candidates and where the political money is flowing.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Health Care
health care reform
Opioid Crisis

Related Content

NC's Largest Health Insurer Reaches Landmark Deal With Five Health Systems

By Jan 15, 2019
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina headquarters in Durham.
BCBSNC

It's become cliché for executives of health systems and insurers to talk about the need to move away from a fee-for-service reimbursement model toward one that pays for value and rewards health providers for keeping patients healthy, not for simply treating them when they are sick.

With New Center, UNC Rex Ratchets Up Cancer Care Competition

By Nov 28, 2018
Ariel view of the UNC Rex Healthcare campus in west Raleigh
UNC Rex Healthcare

UNC Rex Healthcare announced a plan to build a $65 million cancer center at its west Raleigh campus. The new center will ratchet up competition with Duke Raleigh Hospital – which already has two cancer centers, including one in the shadow of Rex's campus – and sets up the UNC Health Care system hospital to pad its bid for a new piece of expensive medical equipment in 2019.