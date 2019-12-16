Related Program: 
The State of Things

Federal Investigators May Have Their Eyes On Cherokee County’s Document Shredding

By & 28 seconds ago

For more than a decade, Cherokee County Department of Social Services (DSS) workers took children from their parents with no judicial oversight, using a fraudulent document called a Custody and Visitation Agreement, or CVA.

Lawyers think there could be more than 100 cases where children were incorrectly taken from their parents. North Carolina law enforcement agencies have been investigating the actions of the DSS for over a year. Now reporting from Carolina Public Press reveals that the DSS may be capturing the attention of the U.S. Attorney’s office. Host Frank Stasio talks to CPP lead investigative reporter Kate Martin about her reporting on increased document shredding in the Cherokee County DSS office and what evidence points to a possible federal investigation.
 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Cherokee County
DSS
Carolina Public Press
Kate Martin

Related Content

Seeking Justice For Cherokee County Children Unlawfully Removed From Families

By & May 21, 2019
Image of Cherokee County Courthouse
J. Stephen Conn / Flickr, Creative Commons

For years, the Cherokee County Department of Social Services illegally removed dozens, and potentially even hundreds, of children from their homes. Instead of seeking an official court order from a judge, DSS workers instead instructed numerous families to sign custody and visitation agreements (CVAs) to authorize removal of their children.

Cherokee County Children Illegally Removed From Homes, AP Reports

By & Mar 23, 2018
photo of brian hogan on the front steps of his home
Kathy Kmonicek / AP Photo

According to a report by The Associated Press, the Cherokee Department of Social Services has been systematically and illegally removing children from their homes for years. The actions may have started more than a decade ago and affect at least 100 families.

The Hungry Of Western North Carolina

By & Jun 19, 2019
Swain County in Western North Carolina ranks 99th out of the state's 100 counties for food security.
Matt Rose / Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press is taking a year-long look at hunger and food insecurity in Western North Carolina. “The Faces of Hunger” addresses many widely publicized facets of the problem, including its impact on the elderly and low-income children will also expose some of the not-so-common victims.