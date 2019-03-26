Related Program: 
The State of Things

Everyday Tar Heels Bring The Civil War Back To Life

By & 26 seconds ago

Credit UNC Press

Author Philip Gerard has spent years unearthing the lesser-known stories of the Civil War. In order to better document the history beyond the grand military strategies and exalted generals, Gerard dug deep into the archives, reading first-person testimonies, searching through hand-written letters, and speaking with a range of experts, from historians to longtime civil war reenactors.

In his new book, “The Last Battleground: The Civil War Comes to North Carolina,” (UNC Press/ 2019) Gerard brings back to life the stories of Rose O’Neal Greenhow, a society hostess and Confederate spy; Abraham Galloway, a former slave, Union recruiter and advocate for African-American suffrage; and others like Nancy Bennitt, a farm wife who hosted surrender talks in her home.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Gerard, a professor of creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, about the challenges of retelling the fraught history. Gerard speaks on Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland County Library in Fayetteville; on March 31 at 2 p.m. at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh; and on April 7 at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington.

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Philip Gerard
UNC Wilmington
Civil War

Related Content

Civil War Re-enactment Group Restores Flag

By Feb 19, 2013
Officers with flag
North Carolina Museum of History

On May 12, 1864 during the Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse in Virginia, a Union soldier in hand-to-hand combat with a North Carolina standard-bearer tore the battle flag right off its staff. The flag ripped along its left border, the color-bearer was captured and imprisoned, and the Union soldier who seized the flag was later awarded the Medal of Honor for his deed. Today, the historic flag is on display at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Why One Historian Argues The Civil War ‘Made America Great’

By & Jun 14, 2018
Courtesy of Hari Jones

Historian Hari Jones says there were no losers in the Civil War. Instead the war formed a more perfect union by securing freedom for millions of Americans.