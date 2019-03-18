The Duke Basketball Phenom Who Now Takes Shots At Cancer

Georgia Beasley was one of the most impressive athletes to come up through the Duke University women’s basketball program. When she graduated in 2001, she was part of the then-winningest senior class in its history, with 111 career victories. Beasley was named ACC Player of the Year in 2000 and 2001, and her performance led her to be drafted into the still-young WNBA. But Beasley always knew her remarkable sports career would not be a lifelong pursuit.

Beasley left the WNBA after three seasons to pursue another passion: medicine. She became a surgical oncologist and researcher at Duke University, where today she leads clinical trials in the fight against melanoma. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Georgia Beasley about the drive she showed on the court and how the skills she honed as an athlete translate into her work as a surgeon.