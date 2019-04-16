Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Visits North Carolina

The corner of Elm Street and McGee Street in Greensboro was filled with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

He passed through the crowd and up the fire escape to a more crowded room of people waiting to hear him speak.

O'Rourke spoke on a number of issues including immigration, climate change and universal healthcare.

He told supporters gathered in the local brew-pub Natty Greene's Brewing Company that in a powerful country like the U.S., there's no reason why everyone isn't able to go to the doctor.

"We're going to ensure that every single one of us can see that primary care providers, afford our medications in a country where one of the largest providers of mental healthcare services right now is the county jail system," he said.

Greensboro was the second stop in a three-city tour of North Carolina. He also visited Charlotte and Chapel Hill.

More than 400 people listened to O'Rourke as he answered questions and also talked about racial equity.

He talked about the Greensboro Four and said now is not the time to shy away from race issues.

"Let's confront the continuing legacy of slavery, of segregation, of Jim Crow and of suppression, in our economic life and in our criminal justice system," he said.

This was O'Rourke's first visit to North Carolina since he announced his run for president last month.