California Law Could Catalyze A New Future For College Sports

College sports is big business, and while schools and media organizations have long raked in the profits, students themselves have remained without pay. With a new California law, the landscape of college athletics is changing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act in late September, which says that colleges and universities in that state cannot enforce the NCAA rule barring compensation opportunities for the use of a student athlete’s name, images or likeness. This includes endorsement deals, hiring agents and the ability to give paid lessons. The law is set to go into effect in 2023.

Host Frank Stasio talks with guests about the details of the law and its implications for the future of college sports. Joining him first is Dwayne Ballen, a sports journalist who spent his career covering college basketball. He says that the law is essentially an ultimatum for the NCAA⁠— get with the times, or states will take their schools and leave.

Athlete Kyle Queiro shares his personal story. Quiero was a star defensive back for Northwestern University from 2013 to 2018. He then spent a year with the Dallas Cowboys and is now a free agent. Joining the conversation to discuss their opposing views are Victoria Jackson and Barbara Osborne. Jackson is a former UNC-Chapel Hill cross country and track-and-field athlete who now teaches sports history at Arizona State University. Her writing examines the intersection of sports and society. Osborne is the director of the Graduate Sport Administration Program at UNC-Chapel Hill. She says that opening up athletes to commercial compensation will corrupt college athletics.