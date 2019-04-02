Burr Visits Duke Plus New Bills On Medicaid And Immigration Enforcement

Third term U.S. Sen. Richard Burr said he hopes to release his committee’s report on Russian election interference by August. The Republican lawmaker delivered the Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture at the Sanford School at Duke University last night and spoke with reporters beforehand about the Mueller report and his hopes for the future of NC politics.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to share the details. Plus, a press conference to unveil a bill to fix the state’s healthcare gap was abruptly cancelled Tuesday. What is the future for Medicaid expansion in the state? And Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, is pushing for a bill that would force sheriffs to abide by the 287(g) program which trains law enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws. Several of the newly elected sheriffs ran on a platform that opposed 287(g) and they have held true to their campaign promises by not honoring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. Does this bill have legs? And Rep. Cody Henson, R-Transylvania, was charged with cyberstalking last week, and a judge ruled he must give up his firearms. This case stems from a complaint filed by his estranged wife who says her husband made veiled threats on social media and continued harassing her. Tiberii and Stasio discuss the latest from the North Carolina General Assembly.