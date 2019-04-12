Bill Requires NC Ride-Sharing Drivers To Show Lighted Signs

Last month a University of South Carolina student was abducted and murdered after she mistakenly got into a vehicle she thought was her Uber. The tragedy has moved lawmakers in Raleigh to push ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft to provide more information to riders, and make drivers display an illuminated sign.

Police said University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson got into what she thought was her Uber ride without checking the license plate or having the driver say her name. Authorities say the driver trapped Josephson, who was later killed.

"I know Lyft is already doing the illuminated signs, so let's have these conversations and make sure that we're addressing the public safety concerns," said N.C. House majority leader, John Bell. "Hopefully we won't have to address it legislative wise, but at least we can start the conversation to address the public safety concern that we have across the state."

Bell, a Republican from Wayne County, said the safety fears outweigh his general preference for limited regulation of business. He is optimistic that Uber and Lyft will agree to some changes and the legislation may not be necessary.

The measure also requires ex-drivers to return signage and companies to alert state regulators when they don't.