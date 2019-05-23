Abortion In North Carolina: Where Do We Stand?

New abortion legislation is sweeping the country, with states introducing ever-more polarizing bills to constrict and expand access. With Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, legislatures in states like Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi are pushing the envelope as they presume the Supreme Court may be receptive to rolling back or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure. North Carolina has been issuing legislation aimed at restricting abortion providers, patients and employers since 2011. Recent legislation that outlawed abortions past 20 weeks was overturned as unconstitutional, but lawmakers in this state continue to introduce bills to place further restrictions on abortion provision. Current proposed legislation includes House Bill 28, which would ban abortions after 13 weeks and House Bill 22, which would require doctors to tell women that some medical abortions can be reversed halfway through.

Host Frank Stasio talks with freelance journalist and editor Jo Yurcaba about the situation for patients and providers in North Carolina. He also talks with Elizabeth Nash about the national currents that seem to be sweeping toward the 2020 elections. Nash is the senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights globally. And he speaks with Mara Buchbinder, associate professor of social medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the way abortion providers respond when restrictive abortion legislation is passed.