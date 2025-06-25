NC legislature OKs restrictions on school cell phone use

The state Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that would restrict the use of cell phones in public schools.

The bill would require local school boards to set policies restricting cell phone use when classes are in session. The policies would have exceptions for emergencies and health needs, and school boards would determine the punishment for violations.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, says schools that have already banned phones are seeing benefits. He said he’d like to see the policies go beyond restricting devices during instructional time, and instead encompass the entire school day.

“Our schools need to be sanctuaries of learning,” he said. “We know that not using cell phones during the day can result in happier students and students that are less anxious. We know that a bell-to-bell restriction that's been implemented in both Granville County and Brunswick County have resulted in less behavior problems too.”

But Sen. Terence Everitt, D-Wake, says he’s worried that requiring phones to be turned off could be a problem during a school shooting or emergency.

“We've all heard the 911 calls – those last moments when they're calling for help or wanting a kind word from their parents or some sort of comfort – and I don't want their last moments to be spent waiting for their phone to turn on,” he said.

Both the House and Senate had passed competing bills to address cell phones in schools. The House had sought to give school boards flexibility on how they write a cell phone policy, but requires them to have one before the upcoming school year.

The final version of the proposal resembles the Senate’s bill, which requires school districts to set consequences for violations and submit their policies to the Department of Public Instruction.

The bill would also require schools to teach about social media literacy, including the negative impacts on mental health, use of misinformation and cyberbullying.

It now goes to Gov. Josh Stein after passing the House and Senate with near-unanimous votes.