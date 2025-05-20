If NC spent more sports betting tax revenue on college athletics, how much could schools get?

Sports betting brought in $128 million in taxes the first year it was legal in North Carolina.

With that figure projected to grow, legislators are seeking to change who gets a cut, a move that will benefit state schools' athletics departments.

Both chambers' budgets would, for the first time, let the UNC system's biggest spenders on sports — the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University — take a share of the proceeds.

The House unveiled its budget Tuesday, and aims to keep the tax on sports wagering companies at 18%. But, the Senate has proposed doubling the tax rate to 36%.

Currently, all schools divide their share of the revenue evenly, getting about $1.2 million each last fiscal year.

The new formulas would give more to Division I schools.

The House rewards schools whose football teams play in the FBS, or Football Bowl Subdivision. That includes Appalachian State University, the alma mater of Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell.

Here's a rounded average of how much each school's athletic department would receive per year, if gambling spending grows as projected:



UNC-Chapel Hill: $28 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $0.

$28 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $0. N.C. State: $28 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $0.

$28 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $0. Appalachian State: $5.8 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.8 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. East Carolina: $5.8 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.8 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. Elizabeth City State: $4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. Fayetteville State: $4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. North Carolina Agricultural & Technical: $5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. North Carolina Central: $5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. UNC-Asheville: $5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. UNC-Charlotte: $5.8 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.8 million in Senate budget. $13.2 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. UNC-Greensboro: $5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. UNC-Pembroke: $4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. UNC-Wilmington: $5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. Western Carolina: $5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

$5.3 million in Senate budget. $3.7 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million. Winston-Salem State: $4.8 million in Senate budget. $3 million in House budget. Was $1.2 million.

The Senate tweaked its formula less than the House, but does shift money away from the fund to attract major events, games and attractions to the state.

The House shifts so much more to colleges largely by lowering the proportion flowing into the general fund.