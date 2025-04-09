NC has no age restrictions for THC products. A House bill seeks to fix that.

State lawmakers want to prevent people under age 21 from buying vaping and other products containing THC.

North Carolina doesn't have any age restrictions on products that include small amounts of the active ingredient in marijuana — even though marijuana itself is illegal.

A bill introduced by House Republicans would change that. Businesses that sell THC products would have to get a license, and they'd face penalties for selling to people under 21.

High school student Dabney Ferris says she got addicted to THC products at age 15. She spoke at a news conference promoting the bill.

"I would simply walk into a smoke shop, underage, say I wanted this cart or this vape," she said. "I would hand the man the cash and walk out the door like I was walking in and out of a grocery store. I don't think adults realize how prevalent THC smoking is in middle and high school."

Colin Campbell / WUNC Supporters of a bill restricting THC product sales showed off examples of products marketed to teens, including one that resembles a unicorn toy and a THC-infused lemonade drink.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said his deputies have seized products containing THC levels far above what's legal or safe.

"There is no regulation on these products, as far as standardized testing," he said. "There's no identifying whether there are heavy metals in it. There's no guarantee that the level of THC is what it actually advertises."

Rep. Tim Reeder, R-Pitt and sponsor of the bill, is a doctor who's seen more kids and teens entering the emergency room as a result of the THC products, particularly Delta-8 and Delta-9.

"I know from a clinical standpoint that young children, young adults, have all sorts of problems from ingesting these cannabinoids," he said. "They have problems with memory, learning, social anxiety, memory psychosis, and we also know that if you start using at a younger age, you're more likely continue on."

Similar legislation stalled in the Senate last session, even as that chamber has voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana. There's been talk of combining THC regulations with medical marijuana legalization, but the latter has struggled to attract enough support from House Republicans.

"There's no point in holding up good policy while we while we argue about whether or not we support medical cannabis," said Rep. Allen Chesser, R-Nash and a co-sponsor of the THC restrictions bill.

Senate leader Phil Berger says it's an issue that should get addressed, but his chamber will wait to review measures that pass the House.

"I think there is a problem out there with those products," Berger said. "I think we we need to either ban them, or we need to figure out an appropriate regulatory scheme."