Dan Bishop only NC Rep to vote against debt limit bill

In North Carolina, only Republican Representative Dan Bishop voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling, saying Republicans received merely "cosmetic" measures in the deal

At a press conference before the vote, he said the bill is "chock-full of cosmetic things, artificial things, things that have actually been outright lied about."

.@RepDanBishop just gave a great speech on the debt ceiling deal that perfectly articulates many of the problems with how Washington DC works.



Six minutes worth watching in full. pic.twitter.com/XCIw9ZVd81 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 30, 2023

Bishop represents North Carolina's eighth Congressional district, which includes exurban and rural counties of the southern Piedmont east of Charlotte.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening with a 314-117 vote. In the U.S. Senate, Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to take up the bill quickly. The deal was brokered between House Leader Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

Democratic Representative Deborah Ross was absent from the vote due to testing positive for COVID-19, but has said she supports the bi-partisan deal. All other North Carolina representatives, which are six Republicans and six Democrats, voted in favor of the bill.