Shirley Yu

Digital Assets Manager

Shirley Yu is part of the IT/Engineering team as the Digital Assets Manager, responsible for supporting the station with IT administration, website maintenance, and digital strategy. She loves the mission of public media and serving the diverse communities of North Carolina with access to high-quality news, stories, and entertainment. As a transplant from Wisconsin, she's still learning how to handle winters that bring ice storms rather than snow storms.

Shirley can be reached at syu@wunc.org.

