Paul Hunton is the President and General Manager of North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC. He sits on the board of Vision Maker Media, is a 3-time regional Emmy winning documentary director, a former member of the PBS Board of Directors, and the former chair of Texas PBS. Before coming to North Carolina, Paul was the General Manager of Texas Tech Public Media for seven years where he led the successful acquisition of PBS El Paso and the strategic realignment of the organization into a regional multiplatform news and content company serving West Texas. He started his public media career in the year 2000 at KENW-TV/FM in Portales, New Mexico.