Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
emilyPhoto.png

Emily Cassidy

Online Fundraising and Marketing Manager

Emily Cassidy is the online fundraising and marketing manager on WUNC’s development team. She previously worked as the digital media manager at UNC’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise and as a digital editor at the Sun-Times Network.

Emily was born in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, moved to Chicago after college and made Durham her home in 2017. When not crafting newsletters, social media posts or copy, Emily can be found at indie shows across the Triangle, exploring the trails of the Eno or delighting in the delicacies of the local food scene.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in sport studies from Ithaca College.