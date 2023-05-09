Emily Cassidy is the online fundraising and marketing manager on WUNC’s development team. She previously worked as the digital media manager at UNC’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise and as a digital editor at the Sun-Times Network.

Emily was born in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, moved to Chicago after college and made Durham her home in 2017. When not crafting newsletters, social media posts or copy, Emily can be found at indie shows across the Triangle, exploring the trails of the Eno or delighting in the delicacies of the local food scene.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in sport studies from Ithaca College.