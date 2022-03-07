Cindy Howes is passionately motivated to connect communities through meaningful music. She grew up in suburban Massachusetts with a relentless passion for music and broadcasting that all began with a clock radio stuck on the 90's top 40 station in Boston. Her resume includes WERS, WBOS, WBUR, WBZ, Folk Alley and WYEP. She spent ten years at WYEP hosting The Morning Mix and then The Evening Mix. Now, she hosts mornings at WUNC Music, a station deeply involved in community and advocating for music fans and musicians alike. Cindy’s has thrived at this intersection and knows how to bring fans and creators together in many different ways. She also hosts the weekly podcast, Basic Folk, honest conversations with folk musicians, which has featured artists like John Hiatt, Allison Russell, Chris Thile and many more.