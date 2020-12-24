The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Christmas

Enter the spirit of a traditional Celtic Christmastide with old carols, dance tunes and verses. Fiona Ritchie shares reflections on the season in what has been a challenging year for radio listeners across the globe. We join hands across the sea to ignite the seasonal spirit that brings us together and gives us hope, with Joel Mabus, Carlos Nuñez and The Gathering.

