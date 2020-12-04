Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
The Thistle & Shamrock: Karine Polwart Live

Published December 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST
Scottish songwriter and musician Karine Polwart is featured on this week's episode.
Scottish songwriter and musician Karine Polwart is featured on this week's episode.

Spend an hour in the company of one of today's most lyrically striking artists. Scottish songwriter and musician Karine Polwart curated a special evening of songs with connections to literature, poetry and stories for the 2019 Birnam Book Festival. Enjoy your front row seat for this exclusive concert presented by Fiona Ritchie.

