The Thistle & Shamrock: Karine Polwart Live
Spend an hour in the company of one of today's most lyrically striking artists. Scottish songwriter and musician Karine Polwart curated a special evening of songs with connections to literature, poetry and stories for the 2019 Birnam Book Festival. Enjoy your front row seat for this exclusive concert presented by Fiona Ritchie.
