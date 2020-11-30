Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Mac Ayres: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published November 30, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"Tiny Desk! We finally made it!" exclaimed singer-songwriter Mac Ayres as he finished his opening number, "She Won't Stay Long." I'm sure his fans will especially feel that sentiment since they've made a home in our social media feeds and YouTube comments for years now. We were well on the way to hosting Mac Ayres at our D.C. offices until we had to shut down and pivot. As we worked our way through the adjustment to Tiny Desk (home) concerts, he also needed some time to regroup.

The 23-year-old Long Island native shot this in his basement back in September (hence the 'register to vote' comment). Mac's modus operandi lends itself to the Tiny Desk naturally. No over-produced beats, lots of live instruments and a stunning vocal range — and he handles all duties: guitar, bass, keyboard and background harmonies for three songs from previous albums and the premiere of a new song, "Sometimes." Wow.

SET LIST

  • "She Won't Stay Long"

  • "Walking Home"

  • "Sometimes"

  • "Easy"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Mac Ayres: vocals, guitar, bass, keys

    • CREDITS

  • Video and Audio: Mac Ayres

  • Mixing: Josh Rogosin

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    NPR MusicTiny Desk Concerts
    Bobby Carter
