NPR Music

Sylvan Esso: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published May 21, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

There's a moment near the top of this Sylvan Esso Tiny Desk (home) concert when Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn exchange glances and love spills from their eyes and into my heart. If you're stuck at home, this is the way to do it!

The Durham, N.C., couple gives us three songs from their home couch using modular synths, a rhythm machine and Amelia's heartfelt vocals. This home concert stands in sharp contrast to Sylvan Esso's remarkable new film, WITH, which features a host of their dear friends reshaping and reimagining their brilliant catalog of songs during the duo's 2019 tour. Add that to your list of things to do while sitting on your couch, hopefully with someone you like.

SET LIST

  • "Die Young"

  • "Rewind"

  • "Radio"

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
