Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Multi-Instrumentalists

Published May 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT
Scottish musician Ross Ainslie is featured on this week's episode.
Scottish musician Ross Ainslie is featured on this week's episode.

Some artists count at least half a dozen instruments in their one-person bands. We'll enjoy the multi-instrumentalists this week with all their things stringed, as some cross over also into wind, reed, keys and song! Fiona Ritchie brings Brian McNeill, Ross Ainslie and Julie Fowlis on board for this week's playlist.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
More Stories