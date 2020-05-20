The Thistle & Shamrock: Multi-Instrumentalists

Some artists count at least half a dozen instruments in their one-person bands. We'll enjoy the multi-instrumentalists this week with all their things stringed, as some cross over also into wind, reed, keys and song! Fiona Ritchie brings Brian McNeill, Ross Ainslie and Julie Fowlis on board for this week's playlist.

