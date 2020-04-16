Laura Marling: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

While many artists have postponed the release of their new music in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura Marling rushed to change the release date of her album from late summer to April. On this Tiny Desk (home) concert, we find her in her living room, with an intimate performance of songs from her just-released record Song For Our Daughter.The album is an homage to a future generation of women and to Maya Angelou's Letter to My Daughter,a collection of essays addressed to a fictional daughter. The warm, home setting makes room for Laura Marling's extraordinary voice to shine.

SET LIST

"Held Down"

"Strange Girl"

"Song For Our Daughter"

