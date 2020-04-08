Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

King Princess: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"Welcome to the quarantine shed!" King Princess exclaims. She's in jogging pants and sitting on a fluffy white chair, with two guitars, an amp and a tiny keyboard at her side. "I'm in Hawaii and brought as much gear in the carry-on of my plane ride as possible."

The flashy performer was set to open for The Strokes, embark on three South American festival dates for Lollapalooza and go on a European tour with Harry Styles. But now, she says, "I'm back to just making music in my room." King Princess plays three songs from her late 2019 album, Cheap Queen, in ways I never would have imagined.

SET LIST

  • "Isabel's Moment"

  • "Prophet"

  • "Homegirl"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk Concerts
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    More Stories