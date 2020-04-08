King Princess: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

"Welcome to the quarantine shed!" King Princess exclaims. She's in jogging pants and sitting on a fluffy white chair, with two guitars, an amp and a tiny keyboard at her side. "I'm in Hawaii and brought as much gear in the carry-on of my plane ride as possible."

The flashy performer was set to open for The Strokes, embark on three South American festival dates for Lollapalooza and go on a European tour with Harry Styles. But now, she says, "I'm back to just making music in my room." King Princess plays three songs from her late 2019 album, Cheap Queen, in ways I never would have imagined.

SET LIST

"Isabel's Moment"

"Prophet"

"Homegirl"

