Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Suzy Bogguss

Published April 1, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
Suzy Bogguss is featured in this week's episode.
Suzy Bogguss is featured in this week's episode.

Join Fiona Ritchie at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week as she and her audience enjoy an hour in the company of country music recording artist Suzy Bogguss. The singer-songwriter chats about the roots of American song, how her music has evolved and shows the live audience why she was such a favorite in her many appearances through the years on A Prairie Home Companion. You have a front row seat as Suzy leads the Swannanoa audience in a couple of choruses.

