Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Releases

Published March 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT
Scottish folk duo Jim and Susie Malcolm are featured on this week's episode.
Scottish folk duo Jim and Susie Malcolm are featured on this week's episode.

Navigate uncertain times with the uplifting sounds of fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrockoffices in the U.S. and Scotland. Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly released and "new to me" recordings from artists you'll know and new names you'll get to know. Artists include Mel Mercier, Ross Miller, and Jim & Susie Malcolm.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
More Stories