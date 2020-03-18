The Thistle & Shamrock: New Releases

Navigate uncertain times with the uplifting sounds of fresh new music recently arrived at The Thistle & Shamrockoffices in the U.S. and Scotland. Fiona Ritchie handpicks newly released and "new to me" recordings from artists you'll know and new names you'll get to know. Artists include Mel Mercier, Ross Miller, and Jim & Susie Malcolm.

