Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Gifts

Published December 18, 2019 at 12:30 PM EST
This week's episode features music from Irish singer Caitríona O'Leary.
With the pressure we put on ourselves around the holidays, it's a pity if we can't take some time to allow the spirit of the season to wash over us. Music is one helpful way of easing the tension and accessing that mysterious festive feeling. Join us as we feature Andrew Finn Magill, Dick Gaughan and Caitríona O'Leary.

