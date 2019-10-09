Charly Bliss: Tiny Desk Concert

Charly Bliss arrived at the Tiny Desk with roughly 20 gold balloons, a burst of energy and some glitter to match. The vibrancy, especially from singer Eva Hendricks, can feel childlike and candy-coated. On the other hand, the subject of these songs is more about the pain of entering adulthood and leaving some of that sweetness behind. The three songs performed at the Tiny Desk, all from the band's second album, Young Enough, are dark songs laced with the hope of bettering oneself.

While introducing the title track, Eva Hendricks tells the NPR crowd, "It's been really incredible rearranging these songs for this [Tiny Desk Concert] because it makes you remember how you were feeling when you wrote it all. And this song is kind of about when you finally realize that you made it out to the other side of something really painful."

Eva Hendricks and her brother Sam Hendricks write the songs along with the other band members, Dan Shure and Spencer Fox. And to add texture and thrill to their sound, Charly Bliss added strings courtesy of Washington D.C.'s Rogue Collective. It all made for many moments of pure bliss.

SET LIST

"Capacity"

"Young Enough"

"Chatroom"

MUSICIANS

Eva Hendricks: vocals, guitar, keys; Sam Hendricks: keys, drums; Dan Shure: bass, keys; Spencer Fox: guitars; Kaitlin Moreno: violin; Alexa Cantalupo: violin; Natalie Spehar: cello

CREDITS

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Jeremiah Rhodes, Kara Frame, Beck Harlan; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Bob Boilen/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.