Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Courtney Barnett, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Lyndsey McKenna
Published December 20, 2018 at 7:00 AM EST
Courtney Barnett at Newport Folk Festival 2018.

There's electricity in the atmosphere at Newport Folk Festival as evening begins, the summer sun sinking lower in the sky between cotton candy-colored clouds. As the penultimate performer on the main stage, Courtney Barnett's return to Newport — she also played the festival in 2015 — felt like a cause for celebration as daylight faded.

Barnett's set showcased just how dynamic and expansive her catalog is. From the sharp storytelling of "Depreston" to the raucous wit of "Pedestrian at Best" to the Tell Me How You Really Feel standout "Need a Little Time," which felt like a deep exhale after a long day, Barnett's range and mastery was on full display.

SET LIST:

  • Hopefulessness

  • City Looks Pretty

  • Charity

  • Need A Little Time

  • Avant Gardener

  • Nameless, Faceless

  • Small Poppies

  • Elevator Operator

  • Depreston

  • Eggshells

  • Sunday Roast

  • Anonymous Club

  • History Eraser

  • Pedestrian at Best

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
    Lyndsey McKenna
    See stories by Lyndsey McKenna
    More Stories