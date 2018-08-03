Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Lone Bellow, Live in Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Carmel Holt
Published August 3, 2018 at 11:08 AM EDT
Lone Bellow performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.
Lone Bellow performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival.

The Lone Bellow's return to Newport Folk Festival (its third appearance in five years) was a thrilling set to behold. The Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn band has grown from its core three members — Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin and Brian Elmquist — to a five piece, further showcasing their powerfully dynamic range.

Opening with the song that also kicks off its latest album, Walk Into A Storm, the band repeatedly took the audience from joyful, foot-stomping singalongs, to a rapturous hush. Zach Williams never stopped moving, jumping, wailing, and even leaping from the stage down to the photographers pit, arms outstretched. If he could have embraced the thousands before him, he would have.

Midway through the set, Brian Elmquist took the lead on a song that was introduced as having been written with their friends The National, for the late Scott Hutchison, of Frightened Rabbit, who died earlier this year. (Aaron Dessner of The National produced albums for both bands, including the final Frightened Rabbit album, Painting Of A Panic Attack). Fittingly, the set closed with the title track to the Dessner-produced, Then Came The Morning, with special guests Kam Franklin of The Suffers, and Langhorne Slim, helping to lead the audience in a hushed, two-part harmony hum, ending in an church-like, a cappella whisper, followed by bombastic applause.

Set List

  • "Deeper In The Water"

  • "Time's Always Leaving"

  • "Tree to Grow"

  • "I See That Hand"

  • "Feather"

  • "Heaven Don't Call Me Home"

  • "Watch Over Us"

  • "May You Be Well"

  • "Green Eyes And A Heart Of Gold"

  • "Then Came The Morning"

    • Credits

    Technical Director:Josh Rogosin; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese ; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
    Carmel Holt
    See stories by Carmel Holt
    More Stories