NPR Music

Hurray For The Riff Raff: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 5, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST

Alynda Segarra's unamplifed voice in this Tiny Desk performance had no problem rising above the drums, congas, cello, violin, bass, keyboards, and an electric guitar. The passion for her Puerto Rican roots feels boundless. As Soul Captain for Hurray for the Riff Raff, she and her band weave tales of man's inhumanity to fellow humans, often from bigotry, intolerance and ignorance.

But the spirit that arises out of her ancestral roots and its clash with twenty-first century cultural insensitivities inspires the brilliance that is Hurray For The Riff Raff's latest album, The Navigator.This 2017 release and the songs that grace it are at the heart of the fervency Alynda Segarra sings about so animatedly at the Tiny Desk. The song "Pa'lante," one of the most articulate songs of a generation, speaks of being colonized and hypnotized, sterilized and dehumanized, with the refrain, "pa'lante" which translates as "forward." I think of it as "onward." To continue the fight to freedom and respect. As Alynda Segarra preaches:

"To all who lost their pride, I say, Pa'lante!
To all who had to survive, I say, Pa'lante!
To my brothers, and my sisters, I say, Pa'lante!"

Writing songs with a message can often turn out to be well-meaning, but musically less memorable. These songs, however, play as anthems and help do what music can do best – build bridges, unite people and form communities. Hurray for the Riff Raff, indeed!

Set List

  • "Rican Beach"

  • "Pa'lante"

  • "Nothing's Gonna Change That Girl"

    • Musicians

    Alynda Segarra (vocals/guitar), Jordan Hyde (guitar), Charlie Ferguson (drums), Sarah Goldstone (keys), Claudia Chopek (violin), Patricia Santos (Cello), Justin Kimmel (bass), Juan-Carlos Chaurand (percussion)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern, Bronson Arcuri, Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
