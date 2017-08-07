Maggie Rogers: Tiny Desk Concert

Maggie Rogers became a viral star on the strength of a video in which Pharrell Williams raves about a demo of what's become her signature song, "Alaska." Since then, Rogers has signed a label deal, toured extensively and released a sweetly approachable, inventively arranged EP called Now That The Light Is Fading.

For her Tiny Desk debut, Rogers performed all three of the EP's best-known songs, opening with the recent singles "On + Off" and "Dog Years," the latter of which she calls "a song for all the pups." Then, after dismissing her band, she treated us to a few warm words about public radio before introducing "Alaska" — a song whose buoyantly clever arrangement translates beautifully to the solo acoustic treatment she gives it here. She needn't have buttered us up; we were already all in.

Now That The Light Is Fading is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)



Set List

"On + Off"

"Dog Years"

"Alaska"

Musicians

Maggie Rogers (vocals, guitar); Grant Zubritsky (bass, synth); Alan Markley (keys); Dana LaMarca (drums).

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Tsering Bista, Kara Frame; PA: Jenna Li; Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR.

