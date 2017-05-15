Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Tim Darcy: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published May 15, 2017 at 9:25 AM EDT

Tim Darcy has a gifted voice, with a delivery that triggers the Lou Reed and Roy Orbison pleasure centers of my brain. The words he delivers are mysterious and mellifluous, playing in my mind's ear long after his newest album,Saturday Night — so named because it was mostly recorded on the weekends in the midst of making his other band's second album — comes to its close.

While this new batch of songs don't fit the brashness of Darcy's band Ought, there are plenty of rough-hewn edges here. He told me in an email that he is "not the songwriter of Ought," but "one of four," and that he "felt a strong need to get outside of the collaborative and get back to my roots in my own voice."

Darcy grew up in Arizona writing poetry as a kid, eventually making his way to Colorado, then New Hampshire, before falling creatively into a life in Montreal. In addition to two tracks from Saturday Night, there's a new, unreleased song here — "What'd You Release?" — with Darcy joined by Toronto songwriter Charlotte Cornfield on piano.

Saturday Night is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Still Waking Up"

  • "Joan Pt. 1, 2"

  • "Sledgehammer And The Rose"

  • "What'd You Release?"

    • Musicians

    Tim Darcy (vocals, guitar); Charlotte Cornfield (piano)


    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
