NPR Music

Delicate Steve: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 24, 2017 at 9:00 AM EDT

You need only watch Steve Marion's face. This fierce and lyrical guitar player, who performs as Delicate Steve, writes playful instrumental music led by hooky vocals — but there is no voice. His electric guitar is often played with a glass slide, mimicking a human being and bringing a palpable personality to his songs. The music swings from gospel to cartoon, melancholy to funny. Steve played all the instruments on his third studio album This is Steve, but in order to perform the songs for us at the Tiny Desk he brought along his band — Max Jaffe (drums); Jon Wiley (acoustic guitar); Jessica Pavone (bass guitar) and an old friend, a Panasonic FM/AM Premium Stereo Cassette hi-fi, to plug his trusty custom guitar into. The sound came out warm and a little worn, emphasizing a vocal range he loves. Enjoy their unique, charming performance.

This Is Steveis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Afria Talks To You"

  • "Winners"

  • "Tomorrow"

  • "Nightlife"


    • Musicians

    Steve Marion (electric guitar); Max Jaffe (drums); Jon Wiley (acoustic guitar); Jessica Pavone (bass guitar)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

