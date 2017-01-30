Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Gallant: Tiny Desk Concert

By Suraya Mohamed
Published January 30, 2017 at 9:00 AM EST

When Christopher Gallant was featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, the testimonial came from none other than Elton John, who said, "When I hear his voice, I just lose it." The two even performed Gallant's song "Weight In Gold" together back in September.

Gallant performed a stripped-down version of that hit when he came to the Tiny Desk earlier this month, and preceded it with another of his best-known songs, "Skipping Stones." Written with Jhené Aiko, that tune radiates sultry intensity and passion; here, the talented Dani Ivory (who's performed as a touring member of Imagine Dragons) sits in for Aiko.

Ology, Gallant's 2016 debut, is up for a Grammy next month — for Best Urban Contemporary Album — and another of its falsetto-driven highlights opens this three-song set. On the record, "Bourbon" is produced with a funky, old-school, Prince-like drum track, but here, a steady drum beat grounds the hypnotic song just as well, if not better. Best of all, "Bourbon" gets a welcome bonus at the Tiny Desk: a guest rap by Saba, a charismatic rising star and frequent Chance The Rapper collaborator.

Ology is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Bourbon" (feat. Saba)

"Skipping Stones" (feat. Dani Ivory)

"Weight In Gold"

Musicians

Gallant (vocals); Wes Switzer (bass); Dani Ivory (keys, vocals); Dylan Jones (guitar); A.J. Novak (percussion); featuring guest rapper Saba in "Bourbon."

Credits

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In Americaand isa contributing producer on the Alt.Latinopodcast.She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US.You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
