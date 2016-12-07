Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: The Singing Kettle

Published December 7, 2016 at 2:42 PM EST
Children's entertainers Cilla Fisher and Artie Trezise are known for their playful use of pantomime.
As we enter the festive season, many parties, concerts and carol-singing events are geared toward children, for whom this time of year is especially magical. Host Fiona Ritchie reaches back into the archives to remember her visit with children's entertainers Cilla Fisher and Artie Trezise, who performed for many years as "The Singing Kettle." Their shows often evoked the playful traditions of pantomime, which are so popular in the U.K. at this time of year.

