Ta-ku & Wafia: Tiny Desk Concert

The chemistry between Australian singer-producer Ta-ku and his fellow Aussie singer-songwriter Wafia becomes apparent the instant you hear their voices intertwined in song. On their first collaborative EP, (m)edian,they draw on their individual experiences to touch on subjects like compromise in relationships as they trade verses and harmonize over hollow melodies.

Ta-ku and Wafia live within the sonic landscape of artists like Drake or Bryson Tiller, but their style puts them in a world all their own. With production characterized by weary low-end rumbles and resonant keys, the two float above the music, playing off each other's harmonies. Fortunately for us at NPR, they took a moment to grace our Tiny Desk with a stripped-down, intimate performance of three songs from (m)edian.

(m)edian is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

"Treading Water"

"Meet In The Middle"

"Love Somebody"

Musicians

Ta-ku (vocals); Wafia (vocals); Sam Kuzich (drums); Will Langa (keys)

Credits

Producers: Cameron Robert, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Colin Marshall; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

