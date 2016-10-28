Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Joseph: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 28, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

My first experience seeing Joseph was in 2014 as an opening act in New York City. It was just the twins Meegan and Allison Closner and their older sister, Natalie Closner, and it was clear then they had something special. Over these two years, Joseph's sound has grown beyond the Closners' harmonies. Now, you're likely to see them with a band or hear songs from their latest record, which is filled with sounds far beyond voice and acoustic guitar.

It's been a treat to witness Joseph's journey, but I was also fairly thrilled that for their Tiny Desk the sisters stripped it down to their original setup: three voices and one guitar. It's those essentials that will likely remain their strength, and hearing these songs from I'm Alone, No You're Notoutside a studio setting felt not necessarily better, but certainly friendlier. Now that this band has 5 million listens (and that's only counting one song on Spotify), my guess is you may have missed this earlier sound. Here's a chance to hear the songs you love the way they could have been.

I'm Alone, No You're Not is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "White Flag"

  • "I Don't Mind"

  • "Canyon"

    • Musicians

    Allison Closner (vocals); Meegan Closner (vocals); Natalie Closner (guitar, vocals).

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Editor: Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

