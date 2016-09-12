Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

The Secret Sisters: Tiny Desk Concert

By Nick Michael
Published September 12, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT

Lydia and Laura Rogers are recognizable as sisters the minute they open their mouths. They float, twist and trade harmonies in ways only siblings can. Hailing from small-town Alabama, the pair started practicing parts as girls in church, and two decades later, their music can be hymn-like: plain but powerful, heartsick and hopeful.

They also throw back to secular songs: those of the Everly Brothers, bluegrass creator Bill Monroe and country godfather Hank Williams. In fact, all but two songs on The Secret Sisters' first (self-titled) album were covers of traditionals or traditional country songs. On their second album, Put Your Needle Down, the Rogers sisters wrote more songs themselves and brought a tinge of darkness, especially in standout tracks like "Bad Habit" and "Iuka."

Now chipping away at their third album, the sisters are still mining their Alabama roots. In this performance, you'll hear an unreleased river ballad ("Tennessee River Runs Low"), some old-fashioned loneliness ("You've Got It Wrong") and one of the few minor hymns in the church songbook ("Flee As a Bird").

Put Your Needle Down is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "Tennessee River Runs Low"

  • "You've Got It Wrong"

  • "Flee As A Bird"


    • Credits

    Producers: Nick Michael, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Claire Hannah Collins; Production Assistant: Sophie Kemp; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nick Michael
    Nick Michael is the Acting Supervising Editor for Video at NPR. He joined NPR in 2014 as the lead video producer for Jazz Night in America, NPR's first program with companion radio and video content. Jazz Night's 2017 portfolio earned a Peabody nomination and a Webby Award for Online Film & Video. Since then, he has co-managed the growth of NPR's award-winning video team, highlights of which include co-crafting the look of NPR's signature interviews with President Obama, leading NPR's experimentation with 360 video and audio and coordinating 22 filmmakers across the country to document 2017's solar eclipse. Before NPR, Michael co-founded 1504, a creative video studio now based in Birmingham, Ala. He earned a masters in photojournalism at the Missouri School of Journalism.
