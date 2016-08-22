Margaret Glaspy: Tiny Desk Concert

There's brutal honesty in the songs of Margaret Glaspy that can make them feel cold, but they're also heartfelt. That's part of what makes Glaspy a top new artist of 2016 for many of the writers here at NPR Music.

Glaspy's new album Emotions And Math,madewith her band, is a huge leap from her earlier EPs Homeschool (2012) and If & When (2013), which mostly consisted of the singer and her electric guitar. You can hear Glaspy's sharp words on those older records, but now that wit and wisdom packs a confident punch — as does her guitar playing, which is no longer simply fingerpicked, but also crunched with power chords behind a newly brazen voice.

The Tiny Desk concert provides a great example of how much power can be found in simplicity and purity. Everything serves the songs here: There's no overplaying, no frills, just great music and a tremendous new artist who sounds thrilled to be playing it.

Emotions And Math is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List



"Emotions And Math"

"Love Like This"

"You And I"

"Somebody To Anybody"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Claire Hannah Collins; Production Assistant: Sophie Kemp; Photo: Ruby Wallau/NPR.

