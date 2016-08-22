Margaret Glaspy: Tiny Desk Concert
There's brutal honesty in the songs of Margaret Glaspy that can make them feel cold, but they're also heartfelt. That's part of what makes Glaspy a top new artist of 2016 for many of the writers here at NPR Music.
Glaspy's new album Emotions And Math,madewith her band, is a huge leap from her earlier EPs Homeschool (2012) and If & When (2013), which mostly consisted of the singer and her electric guitar. You can hear Glaspy's sharp words on those older records, but now that wit and wisdom packs a confident punch — as does her guitar playing, which is no longer simply fingerpicked, but also crunched with power chords behind a newly brazen voice.
The Tiny Desk concert provides a great example of how much power can be found in simplicity and purity. Everything serves the songs here: There's no overplaying, no frills, just great music and a tremendous new artist who sounds thrilled to be playing it.
Emotions And Math is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).
Set List
Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Claire Hannah Collins; Production Assistant: Sophie Kemp; Photo: Ruby Wallau/NPR.
For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.