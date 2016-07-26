What We Saw At The 2016 Newport Folk Festival

There was barely a cloud in the sky all weekend at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival this past weekend. But the uninterrupted stretch of three gloriously sunny days wasn't the only stroke of good fortune festivalgoers encountered. Each day at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I., was filled with surprise guests and moments of serendipity.

Take legendary country songwriter Kris Kristofferson showing up unannounced to perform "Me and Bobby McGee" with rising star Margo Price. Or Glen Hansard inviting an audience member onstage to sing a verse of the Irish folk song "The Auld Triangle." Or Lucius and Shovels & Rope joining forces at Newport's smallest stage for "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" — which was then sung the next day on the festival's biggest stage by Elvis Costello himself.

Fueled by adrenaline and plenty of cold-brew coffee, our intrepid photographer documented it all. Here's some of what we saw. Here's some of what we heard.

