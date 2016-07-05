Los Hacheros: Tiny Desk Concert

Sometimes it's necessary to get back to basics. In the case of Los Hacheros, that means returning to the deep groove of Afro-Caribbean music that provides the source material for modern salsa and all of its permutations.

As you'll see in this video, the band's dedication to authenticity is masterfully executed with a serious dose of sabor. In fact, the band was so swinging, it was impossible to sit on the sidelines and pass up my own chance to jump in during "Bambulaye" and perform with the band myself. So clear out the furniture and turn up the sound on this video to create your own dance party.

Bambulaye is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Baila Con Los Hacheros"

"Papote's Guajira"

"Bambulaye"

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Colin Marshall; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: NPR.

