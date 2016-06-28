Charles Lloyd & Jason Moran: Tiny Desk Concert

Together, saxophonist Charles Lloyd and pianist Jason Moran make jazz that draws from the past while looking to the future. Lloyd's body of work stretches back to the mid-1960s, and has always shown a disregard for boundaries and cliches. He seems determined to work through the later part of his career with artistically and spiritually motivated playing that simply astounds.

Moran is the sound of today and tomorrow. You can hear reverence in his duo playing with Lloyd — and you may also notice playing that taps into Lloyd's ever-present youthful spirit. Together, their performance behind Bob Boilen's Tiny Desk was as refreshing and energizing as deep meditation.

Hagar's Song (iTunes) (Amazon) is available now, as is Charles Lloyd's solo album I Long To See You (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

"Hagar's Lullaby" (by Charles Lloyd)

"Prayer" (by Charles Lloyd)

"Sand Rhythm" (by Charles Lloyd & Jason Moran)

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

