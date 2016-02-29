Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Lake Street Dive: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 29, 2016 at 3:31 PM EST

These four musicians made their first record together a decade ago, but for many of us, 2016 will be the year Lake Street Dive becomes a household name. The appeal of this band of New England Conservatory friends lies in their warmth in harmony and comfortably styled songs — sometimes tilting toward soul, often rocking danceably on a new collection of songs called Side Pony.

At first, it may be Rachael Price and her charismatic voice that draws you to this Tiny Desk concert, but it won't take long to see that this isn't just a singer and her backing band. The "two Mikes" (trumpeter and guitarist Mike "McDuck" Olson and drummer Mike Calabrese), along with upright bassist Bridget Kearney, share in the songwriting and singing, and contribute mightily to these creative arrangements. You can hear everyone mesh so well in these three new songs from Side Pony -- songs likely to be favorites for many at year's end.

Side Pony is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "I Don't Care About You"

  • "How Good It Feels"

  • "Godawful Things"


    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen