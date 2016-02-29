Lake Street Dive: Tiny Desk Concert

These four musicians made their first record together a decade ago, but for many of us, 2016 will be the year Lake Street Dive becomes a household name. The appeal of this band of New England Conservatory friends lies in their warmth in harmony and comfortably styled songs — sometimes tilting toward soul, often rocking danceably on a new collection of songs called Side Pony.

At first, it may be Rachael Price and her charismatic voice that draws you to this Tiny Desk concert, but it won't take long to see that this isn't just a singer and her backing band. The "two Mikes" (trumpeter and guitarist Mike "McDuck" Olson and drummer Mike Calabrese), along with upright bassist Bridget Kearney, share in the songwriting and singing, and contribute mightily to these creative arrangements. You can hear everyone mesh so well in these three new songs from Side Pony -- songs likely to be favorites for many at year's end.

Side Pony is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"I Don't Care About You"

"How Good It Feels"

"Godawful Things"



Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

