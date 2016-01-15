Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Benny Sings: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published January 15, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

For more than 10 years, fans have been drawn to Dutch singer-songwriter Benny Sings' ability to layer R&B, jazz and pop over hip-hop foundations. While it was only a matter of time before he'd play behind the Tiny Desk, we never expected the performance to be his very first in the U.S. This is also where he performed with background vocalist for the first time. As a bonus, his beat machine was miraculously repaired following a malfunction minutes prior to showtime.

All that should have revved up a fair amount of paranoia, but Benny Sings quickly shed any evidence of nervousness and jumped into action like a veteran, performing a song from his latest album ("Beach House," from Studio) and an old favorite.

Studiois available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Yours"

  • "Beach House"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski.

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Bobby Carter
