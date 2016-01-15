Benny Sings: Tiny Desk Concert

For more than 10 years, fans have been drawn to Dutch singer-songwriter Benny Sings' ability to layer R&B, jazz and pop over hip-hop foundations. While it was only a matter of time before he'd play behind the Tiny Desk, we never expected the performance to be his very first in the U.S. This is also where he performed with background vocalist for the first time. As a bonus, his beat machine was miraculously repaired following a malfunction minutes prior to showtime.

All that should have revved up a fair amount of paranoia, but Benny Sings quickly shed any evidence of nervousness and jumped into action like a veteran, performing a song from his latest album ("Beach House," from Studio) and an old favorite.

Studiois available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Yours"

"Beach House"

Credits

Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski.

For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.