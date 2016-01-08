Mariachi Flor De Toloache: Tiny Desk Concert

Mariachi Flor de Toloache's 2014 self-titled debut album earned a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Ranchera category — quite an accomplishment, given that the category celebrates an incredibly long tradition of Mexican music. But it was no fluke: The group's members come by their mariachi skills honestly and with endless practice, while still looking for ways to take chances.

Still, the best way to introduce yourself to Mariachi Flor de Toloache is to see it live — something many have done as the band tours with The Arcs, both as members and as an opening act. It's got top-notch musicianship, mariachi swagger for days, and a performance style that captures all the power and emotion you'd hope for.

Mariachi Flor de Toloache is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Let Down"

"Dicen"

"Guadalajara"

Credits

Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

