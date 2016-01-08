Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Mariachi Flor De Toloache: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published January 8, 2016 at 10:03 AM EST

Mariachi Flor de Toloache's 2014 self-titled debut album earned a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Ranchera category — quite an accomplishment, given that the category celebrates an incredibly long tradition of Mexican music. But it was no fluke: The group's members come by their mariachi skills honestly and with endless practice, while still looking for ways to take chances.

Still, the best way to introduce yourself to Mariachi Flor de Toloache is to see it live — something many have done as the band tours with The Arcs, both as members and as an opening act. It's got top-notch musicianship, mariachi swagger for days, and a performance style that captures all the power and emotion you'd hope for.

Mariachi Flor de Toloache is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Let Down"

  • "Dicen"

  • "Guadalajara"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras