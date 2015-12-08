Bringing The World Home To You

The Oh Hellos: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 8, 2015 at 11:03 AM EST

When The Oh Hellos piled out of a van at NPR, someone remarked that it was like a clown car: Band members just kept coming, including brother and sister Tyler and Maggie Heath and their mom. They were all road-weary, trading sniffles, coughs and more. But the nine-piece group brought anthemic joy to the Tiny Desk in the form of buoyant songs whose underpinnings could still be dark and lonely.

Some of the music here is from The Oh Hellos' recent second album, Dear Wormwood, which was inspired in part by the writings of C.S. Lewis; it's about a protagonist who doubts a relationship before finding the resolve to never look back. Still, for all the deep sentiment, the band brings the same jubilant energy it brought to its performance at the Newport Folk Festival in July — even now that summer fun has given way to winter germs. Fortunately, the only contagion you'll encounter here is joy.

Set List

  • "Hello My Old Heart"

  • "Like The Dawn"

  • "Exeunt"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
