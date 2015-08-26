Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Madisen Ward And The Mama Bear, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2015

By Rachel Horn
Published August 26, 2015 at 11:03 AM EDT
Madisen Ward And The Mama Bear perform at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival.
Madisen Ward And The Mama Bear perform at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival.

Mother and son by chance, bandmates by choice: That's Madisen Ward And The Mama Bear. Madisen and Ruth Ward performed together for several years around their native Kansas City before bringing their organic, homespun charm to a national audience with the release of Skeleton Crew, their debut album, earlier this year. The roots-music duo excels at crafting expressive character sketches like the jaunty "Daisy Jane" and the darker "Undertaker And Juniper," with refrains that are memorable even (or especially) if they're wordless.

Sounding like they'd be right at home singing bluesy folk tunes in a family kitchen or strumming their guitars in matching rocking chairs before a warm hearth, the duo radiated easy familiarity and sincerity during their Saturday-afternoon Newport Folk set. The Harbor Stage became the Wards' front porch, with all in attendance invited to gather 'round, sing along and share in the joy.

SET LIST

  • "Live By The Water"

  • "Whole Lotta Problems"

  • "Daisy Jane"

  • "Modern Day Mystery"

  • "Alligator Fish & Chips"

  • "Undertaker And Juniper"

  • "Dreams"

  • "Silent Movies"

  • "Sorrows And Woes"

  • "Yellow Taxi"

    • CREDITS

    Audio: Joshua Rogosin, Suraya Mohamed and Monique Mizrahi; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
    Rachel Horn
    See stories by Rachel Horn