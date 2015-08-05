Luluc, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2015

Though they hail from Melbourne, Australia, these days Zoë Randell and Steve Hassett of Luluc live part-time in Brooklyn. And perhaps it's splitting time between their two homes that gives the duo's music a wandering, wistful quality. New York seeps into Luluc's songs in other ways, too. "Tangled Heart," from their breakthrough album, Passerby,is an intimate snapshot of life as an artist in the city. And you can hear echoes of the 1960s folk scene in Randell's quietly yearning voice and the breathtaking harmonies she and Hassett create together.

In spite of the event's name, there was a lot of big, loud rock at the Newport Folk Festival this year, which meant that Luluc's gentle music stood as a lulling contrast. Even when Randell plugged in for a few songs — noting wryly, "So you can play folk songs on electric guitar, I hear" — the duo's performance remained restrained and quiet, a balm for any who sought respite from Saturday's rowdier acts.

Set List

"Reverie on Norfolk Street"

"Little Suitcase"

"Without a Face"

"Winter Is Passing"

"Small Window"

"Passerby"

"Early Night"

"Tangled Heart"

"Star"

Credits

Audio: Joshua Rogosin, Suraya Mohamed and Monique Mizrahi; Photography: Adam Kissick.

